Cranbrook city council is getting ready for another meeting to discuss the municipal budget.

City staff said the proposed 2024-2028 Five-Year Financial Plan will be up for discussion during the session.

After a previous set of three meetings, council came out with a proposed 8.63 per cent municipal tax increase, but that may still change.

The municipal budget is facing a number of additional pressures going into 2024, such as retroactive RCMP pay and repairs to the Memorial Arena.

- Advertisement -

The meeting will go ahead on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at City Hall.

You can watch the live stream through the link below.

More: Cranbrook council live streams (City of Cranbrook)