According to the city of Cranbrook, significant progress is being made in the planning phase for the Memorial Arena structure repairs.

City staff said structural scaffolding is being installed, which is Step 1 in allowing the arena ice plants to run.

The plan is to potentially have the Kinsmen Arena ice surface ready by early spring and the Memorial Arena back in action shortly after that.

The repair is expected to add fifty years to the life expectancy of the exterior structure.