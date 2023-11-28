Get your winter gear ready – Fernie Alpine Resort is kicking off the 2023/24 ski season this Saturday.

Matt Mosteller, senior VP of marketing and resort experience for Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) said he’s looking forward to opening day.

“Two words that bring joy to skiers and riders – opening day,” said Mosteller. “Especially in the famed ski-crazed Elk Valley, where skiing has been celebrated and the joy of snow has been shared for over 50 years.”

RCR officials thank the Fernie Alpine Resort team for their hard work ahead of opening day.

“A big shout out to the Fernie Alpine Resort team for all the hard work to get the slopes ready to go,” said RCR officials. “Thank you to all of our season pass holders and skiing/riding guests current and past, we appreciate all the support of the Griz to kick off the season.”

Not all ski runs may be open on Saturday, and attendees are encouraged to check ahead and stay safe on the slopes.

“Our team is working hard to make more terrain available as conditions allow, and we ask our entire community to practice awareness on the slopes, please ski and ride with care, so we can all have a long and safe winter,” said RCR officials.

You can check conditions and get hill passes through the links below.

