Police and other first responders were called out to a place crash on Nov. 24 north of Brisco on the Bugaboo side of the valley.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said a hunter observed a plane having engine trouble and saw it go down into a wooded area.

The hunter reported the crash to police at around 4 p.m.

Police said Transport Canada, Columbia Valley Search and Rescue and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were advised and all provided resources.

- Advertisement -

The crash site was found the next morning, but sadly the pilot did not survive the impact.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the pilot who is a local area resident,” said Sgt. Ed deJong.

“We would also like to thank all those partner agencies involved in the search for the plane.”

Transport Canada is now leading the investigation.