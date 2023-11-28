Update: Police say four people are in custody for the theft of the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Update: Police have located the stolen truck but the suspects fled the scene on foot and have yet to be found.

“RCMP members are currently on scene in the Moyie area after the vehicle was located and fled on police”, says Cst. Katie Forgeron.

“The vehicle was again located and two suspects, a male and female, fled from the vehicle.”

Police are in the Bark Shanty area near Moyie and are asking people to watch out for any suspicious persons or vehicles in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local office at 250-489-3471.

Original: The Cranbrook RCMP is asking residents to keep an eye out for a truck stolen from Moyie overnight.

It’s a white 2022 Ford F350 Dually with B.C. license plate SW0307.

Police said the truck has a “KOOTENAY GRADALL Service” decal in the rear passenger window.

There is also a red and black tidy tank in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the R.C.M.P. at (250) 489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).