The Regional District of East Kootenay is honouring the 2023 Electoral Area A Volunteer of the Year for her work with Angel Flight East Kootenay.

RDEK officials said Janet Bidston is being recognized for her involvement with the charity.

“Janet has been a volunteer and the sole administrator for the charitable organization, Angel Flight East Kootenay since it’s inception in 2019,” said RDEK Electoral Area A Director Thomas McDonald. “She provides the scheduling, bookkeeping, reception, and general administration support to the organization which has serviced over 750 clients since it began.”

RDEK officials said Angel Flight provides free flights for medical patients who have appointments in Kelowna.

“Each Angel Flight is planned based on the individual requirements, appointment times and time urgency to get to and from the treatment facility,” said RDEK officials. “They do drop-offs, same-day returns and pick-ups.”

Angel Flight takes pickups from airports in Cranbrook, Creston, Golden, Invermere, Nelson and Sparwood.

“We are grateful to have Angel Flight East Kootenay in our region and Janet is an instrumental part of the program. She is the friendly voice that many hear during their most distressing times, and we are so thankful for her tremendous dedication and volunteerism,” said McDonald.

Bidston was formally recognized at an Electoral Area A Town Hall Meeting in Hosmer.