The Columbia Valley Rockies remain the team to beat in the Eddie Mountian Division with 33 points so far this season.

They had three points over the weekend, beating the Kelowna Braves 6-1 and losing in overtime 4-3 to the Ghostriders.

The Rockies have a 15-4-3 record.

The Kimberley Dynamiters are close behind with 30 points and a 15-6 record.

They lost to the Sicamous Eagles over the weekend who are currently the top team in the KIJHL.

They were able to beat the Revelstoke Grizzlies in a close 4-3 game.

The Fernie Ghosriders are third in the division with 28 points and a 14-6 record. They had a 4-3 overtime win over the Rockies and a 4-3 loss to the Thunder Cats.

Thunder Cats are in fourth followed by the Golden Rockets.