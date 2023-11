Fernie residents are asked to come out for a town hall meeting at the Fernie Senior Citizen’s Drop-In Centre.

Fernie city council will be in attendance and the event will be an opportunity to hear about council’s first year in office.

Residents can provide feedback and ask questions.

There will also be a public address period where all attendees will be provided with 5 minutes each to address council.

The town hall meeting is on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.