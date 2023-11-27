A high-risk sex offender who was the subject of a 10-day manhunt earlier this month will remain in custody for the time being.

Randall Hopley was set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Nov. 24, but it has now been rescheduled to Dec. 8.

The RCMP has recommended to the court that Hopley be denied bail and kept in custody.

Hopley was supposed to appear in court on Nov.6 for breaching his long-term supervision order but fled his halfway house on Nov. 4.

He was found 10 days later in front of a Vancouver police detachment waiting for it to open so he could turn himself in.

His long-term supervision order was imposed after he was found guilty of abducting a three-year-old Sparwood boy back in 2011.