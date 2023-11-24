East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH) is participating in Giving Tuesday to raise money for the Warm Embrace Campaign.

EKFH officials said their goal is to raise $55,000, which is equal to the cost of a Giraffe Warmer.

“The warmer is designed to create a safe, warm, and controlled environment for premature babies, creating a nurturing space that promotes growth, comfort, and health for these delicate newborns,” said EKFH officials.

This is part of the Warm Embrace fundraiser, which aims to bring a Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

“We are passionate about ensuring that the best care for our premature babies is available closer to home in the East Kootenay,” said Brenna Baker, EKFH Executive Director. “The collective efforts on Giving Tuesday will make a tangible difference in their lives and those of their families, offering them the warmth, comfort, and care they need during their earliest moments.”

EKFH officials said the Warm Embrace Campaign has raised $500,000 since July, and they hope participation in Giving Tuesday will help them along.

“Every contribution, no matter the size, will bring us one step closer to providing a Tier 3 NICU in the East Kootenay for our smallest patients,” said EKFH officials. “Donations will be accepted in person at the EKFH office at the entrance to East Kootenay Regional Hospital on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or can be made online.”

More: EKFH website