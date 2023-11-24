Kimberley residents can pick up a free radon test kit as part of the City’s push to raise awareness about the potential danger it poses.

City officials said Kimberley is getting involved in the 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge, which provides free testing.

“Canada has had a National Radon Plan for over a decade, encouraging people to test their home for radon and reduce high levels,” said city officials. “Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and can be found in elevated concentrations in homes across the country.”

Participants are encouraged to get involved in an information seminar set for Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. to learn about the health effects of radon, why it is a concern, and Health Canada recommendations.

- Advertisement -

You can sign up for the information session through the link at the bottom of this article.

“After learning about this program, I thought it was a great opportunity to help families test their homes for radon,” said Andy Christie, Kimberley Building Official and local Take Action on Radon coordinator. “We are all spending more time at home, and so it’s an important step for families to take to reduce their radon levels.”

City officials said radon is a known carcinogen in humans.

“Testing and reducing radon levels is an important method of lung cancer prevention,” said Dr. Anne-Marie Nicol, a researcher at Simon Fraser University. “Residential radon is marked as Canadians’ primary exposure to radon. Preventing radon exposure will reduce the number of Canadians dying of lung cancer.”

Pam Warkentin, Take Action on Radon project manager said regular testing can help further reduce health risks.

“If you tested for radon years ago, it may be time to test again. Or if you haven’t gotten around to it, this is your chance to stop putting it off and get your radon test,” said Warkentin.

More: Radon Test Kit Challenge (Kimberley)