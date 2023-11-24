Elkford businesses can still sign up to take part in the community’s Christmas Truck Parade.

The parade takes place on Dec. 4, starting at the Elkford Fire Hall.

It will end at Elkford’s Meeting Place the gazebo between 744 and 750 Fording Drive, where the tree light-up will occur.

There will also be free hot chocolate, s’mores and a bonfire during the tree-lighting.

You’re just asked to bring your own roasting stick.

Businesses have until Dec. 1 to register by emailing [email protected].