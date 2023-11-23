The Regional District of East Kootenay will host an information meeting to give an update on the Cold Spring Creek Debris Flow Mitigation Project in Fairmont Hot Springs.

“It has been some time since we held a meeting with the community regarding this project, and with construction now underway, we want to have the opportunity to not only share the latest project information but to be able to answer questions as well,” said Electoral Area F Director Susan Clovechok.

RDEK officials said the $13.6 million project will include the construction of a large barrier that is designed to contain between 68,000 to 90,000 cubic meters of debris.

“The project will significantly reduce the debris flow risk in the community and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024,” said RDEK staff.

- Advertisement -

The meeting will go ahead on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort’s Cedar Room.

The meeting will be recorded and posted to the project page.

“Anyone unable to attend the meeting, but with questions they would like answered is invited to submit questions in advance until 5 p.m. on Nov. 29,” said RDEK officials.

“The project page also includes newsletters, project updates and other information related to the Cold Spring Creek Debris Flow Mitigation Project and the Fairmont Flood and Landslide Service.”

More: Fairmont Debris Flow Mitigation (RDEK)