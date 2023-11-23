Interior Health and the seven Interior regional hospital districts have penned a new memorandum of understanding, furthering their partnership.

IH officials said it is aimed at strengthening existing partnerships dedicated to improving care for patients.

“As part of the capital planning process, IH submits a funding request letter to the RHDs each December outlining the equipment, capital improvement projects and digital health investments for each region,” said IH officials.

The health authority said IH has committed to share annual capital plans and forecasts for future investments, along with giving detailed information about major projects.

“The memorandum of understanding strengthens information sharing, transparency and collaboration between Interior Health and the regional hospital districts and outlines additional expectations regarding updates on funded and proposed capital projects,” said IH officials.

Interior Health is responsible for health care services and developing an annual plan outlining investment needs.

“As per the Hospital District Act, regional hospital districts provide funding to Interior Health for capital costs associated with the construction, acquisition and maintenance of health care facilities and major equipment in the local area as identified in the annual capital plan. Regional hospital districts may fund up to 40 per cent of the investment,” said IH officials.

The memorandum of understanding is renewed every two years.

The seven regional hospital districts include Kootenay East, West Kootenay, Cariboo Chilcotin, Thompson, North Okanagan Shuswap, Central Okanagan and Okanagan Similkameen.

“Our regional hospital districts are key partners when it comes to capital projects in our regions. Their financial support to build, renovate and update our health-care facilities is integral to improve patient care and this agreement provides better clarity about the Interior Health planning and funding process,” said Susan Brown, IH President and Chief Executive Officer. “We value the feedback and information provided by the local representatives and this agreement lays out clear expectations regarding sharing information on the projects we are planning and have underway.”