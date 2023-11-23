Over $1 million will go to 23 projects and 16 organizations to improve trail networks across the Columbia Basin.

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) officials said the funding will ensure the trails are in good shape and provide an enjoyable experience.

“These programs offer a two-pronged approach to growing and upkeeping the trails that are so important to residents, visitors and community well-being,” said Justine Cohen, delivery of benefits manager for CBT. “Organizations can tackle their priorities when it comes to making their trail systems the best they can be. Many are also adding to their workforce to accomplish their tasks.”

The 23 projects are spread around 18 different communities.

CBT officials said the projects will work such as building connector trails, enhancing existing trails or adding infrastructure like washrooms or signage.

Meanwhile, the 16 organizations across 14 communities will add 42 trail crew jobs.

“The Trust is also providing wage subsidies so organizations can hire trail workers, enabling unemployed and underemployed Basin residents to gain work experience and advance their skills while enhancing trails,” said CBT officials.

Details on a few of the projects can be found below.

Fernie Trails Alliance – $92,171

The Fernie Trail Alliance will use its funding to expand the Trail Dogs by two kilometres with added signage.

CBT officials said the grant includes $55,000 for the trail work itself, plus $37,171 to hire three new crew members.

“This will allow us to attract new visitors to our community to ride this type of trail,” said Melanie Wrigglesworth, Executive Director. “It will allow our local community an opportunity to have this type of trail in their backyard.”

Golden Cycling Club – $39,499

CBT will give the Golden Cycling Club $25,500 for a long list of trail enhancements.

The work will include connecting the CBT and Arrowhead trails to a parking lot, rerouting the Klahowya trail and installing boardwalks and picnic tables.

A further $13,999 will be used to create two new trail crew jobs.

“Mountain biking has become one of Golden’s favourite activities and the development of our trail network has increased the number of people being physically active,” said Ryan Harvey, Operations Manager. “All members of the club, as well as thousands of visitors and other trail users, will benefit from these projects.”

Nelson Cycling Club – $52,048

The Nelson Cycling Club will use its $20,500 grant to rehabilitate half a kilometre of the Lefty and Rhythm and Blues trails.

An additional $31,548 will be used to create three new jobs.

“Inclusive shared spaces are essential to all communities,” said Wendy Lewis, Program Manager. “The Nelson Cycling Club aims to continue breaking down barriers for mountain bikers and increasing the diversity of trail experiences. The completion of a high-quality, adaptive-friendly mountain bike loop fills an important gap in our trail system.”

You can see a full list of both funding streams below.

More: Trail enhancement projects (CBT)

More: Trail crew projects (CBT)