Kimberley’s mayor is calling on anyone who may know something about the gymnastics club vandalism to talk to police.

The gymnastics club is still being rebuilt after it was completely destroyed by an arsonist back in 2021.

This week it was the victim of vandalism after the electrical wiring was deliberately cut.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” said Mayor Don McCormick.

“This particular piece of vandalism, the nature of it suggests it was willful and not a random act. It is really perplexing. We’re lucky there were no serious injuries to workers or really to the project other than having to do some backstepping to make sure they caught all of the vandalism that was done to the building.”

He’s confused about why the building would be targeted.

“We’re talking about a kid’s sporting facility and a daycare centre,” he said.

“Come on folks, I just don’t understand what’s going on here.”

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to come forward.

“I think it’s very important that if anyone has seen or has any information relating to this incident they call the RCMP.”

He said security is up to the contractor but the public can help out as well.

“We’re relying on the contractor to really take what action they feel is appropriate,” the mayor added.

“Honestly, these are the kind of things that no matter what action you take it’s probably not going to prevent someone from doing any willful acts to the building. I think it behooves the neighbourhood and everybody around to just be on watch and contact the RCMP if there is any suspicious behaviour.”

The gymnastics club is still hoping to reopen by the spring.