The Victoria Royals have signed a goaltender from Invermere to a WHL scholarship and development agreement.

The Royals want to bring size to the crease with 6’8” Ryan Tamelin.

The 17-year-old has had a great start to the season playing for the U18 Okanagan Prep Team.

He’s had a 6-0 record while showcasing a 1.00 GAA and a .961 save percentage. He also has two shutouts.

He was originally drafted 183rd overall in the ninth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by the Spokane Chiefs.