The City of Cranbrook has launched a new online tool that provides the most up-to-date city-data.

City staff said it’s a self-serve access for residents, businesses,

developers, engineers, contractor and anyone else to find downloadable and free city information.

This can be anything from Official Community Plan (OCP) maps, land use information, updated aerial photography and up to date maps on snow removal and sanding.

“A lot of work planning and organizing has gone in to making all of this data accessible and available to anyone who wants it,” said Curtis Mummery, Manager of Roads and Infrastructure for the City.

“It is a living page being updated regularly and as new data becomes available, this portal will reflect that. No more having to reach out to staff to find this information for you. It really removes a lot of limitations, while improving both transparency and accessibility. I hope people find it useful and use it often.”

The portal can be found here.