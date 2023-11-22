Cranbrook residents are invited to share their thoughts on what they want to see in the city’s official community plan (OCP).

City officials said the OCP will lay out the path for Cranbrook up to 2042.

“The new Official Community Plan has been drafted based on community input gathered over the past two years. Now, the City wants to hear feedback from community members on the key policies included in the OCP.,” said city staff. “To have your say in the future of Cranbrook, review summaries of each key section of the OCP – or read the full draft OCP – and complete short surveys to provide your feedback.”

Once completed, the OCP will determine city council’s decisions and guide future investment in housing, climate action, agriculture, arts and culture, parks and recreation, transit and other areas.

- Advertisement -

“The City’s existing OCP was adopted in 2006, and Cranbrook has undergone significant change since then,” said city officials. “It’s time to develop a new OCP that reflects the current needs of the community and guides its growth and development over the next 20 years.”

The survey will be available until Dec. 3, and you can find it through the link below this article.

Residents can also learn more about the OCP and provide feedback in person at the Winter Market in Western Financial Place.

It will be open on Nov. 25 from 12 to 6 p.m. Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More: Cranbrook OCP survey (City of Cranbrook)