The East Kootenay Regional Hospital will have more security personnel as part of the Province’s latest round of hiring.

B.C. government officials said this fulfils the commitment to recruit 320 new relational security officers across the province.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing toxic-drug crisis have exacerbated challenges in the healthcare system, and compromised the safety of the workplace for some healthcare employees and quality care of patients,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Today, I am pleased to report that 320 workers have been hired within the health authorities for all 26 sites that were identified. This commitment will significantly improve the safety of our healthcare facilities and help us better retain and recruit health workers, as well as care for our patients.”

B.C. government officials said the new security staff have been trained in workplace violence prevention and mental health.

“They also receive trauma-informed practice training to acquire the necessary knowledge, skills and language to apply a trauma-informed perspective to interactions with patients, families, clients and colleagues,” said provincial officials.

This expands on an initiative launched last year, when the provincial government provided funding to implement a new relational security model.

“The new model ensures all security personnel have an acute awareness of patients and their surroundings, as well as how to anticipate, de-escalate and ultimately prevent aggression,” said B.C. government officials. “It is based on trauma-informed practice, which integrates knowledge of how people are affected by trauma into procedures, practices and services to create a safer environment for staff and patients.”

“As minister of labour, workplace safety is a top priority. We owe it to healthcare workers who are dedicated to taking care of sick and injured people to provide them with safe work environments,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

Security guards will go to 26 sites across B.C.: