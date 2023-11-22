A truck that was stolen from Sparwood on Tuesday evening was spotted in Medicine Hat, Alberta on Wednesday morning.

Elk Valley RCMP officials said the theft was first reported shortly after 5 p.m. when the black 2007 Ford F350 was missing from the Save On parking lot.

The truck was last seen at 1:15 p.m., but it was gone by the time the complainant went to go home.

Police officials said there were no signs of broken glass or damage at the scene, and no witnesses or video evidence surfaced during the investigation.

Several items were left in the truck when it went missing, including a backpack, binoculars and some hunting gear.

It was last seen with B.C. license plate C-C-2-2-1-8.

The truck was later spotted in Medicine Hat, Alberta at 2:15 a.m.

Medicine Hat Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver escaped.

RCMP officials said the suspect’s identity is still unknown.

Any information can be reported to Elk Valley Regional RCMP at 250-425-233 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS(8477).

Police ask that you refer to file number 2023-3765 if you call with information.