Vandalism to the Kimberley Gymnastics centre rebuild will slow down work to get the facility reopened.

It was discovered that the building was vandalized and electrical wires were cut.

Police have been informed and are looking for anyone with information to come forward.

The old gymnastics building was destroyed in December of 2021 due to Arson.

A man was arrested and charged in January 2022.

The new facility was set to open in early 2024.