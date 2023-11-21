The Kimberley Fire Department is continuing thinning, piling and burning work around the community as part of wildfire risk reduction efforts.

“This work includes the construction of burn piles, not exceeding two metres in height and with a three-metre radius,” said city officials. “To ensure safety, the piles are then strategically located in canopy openings, away from residual trees and not on trails.”

City officials said since the piles are made and an appropriate time frame is decided, the debris will be safely burned and monitored.

“This burning process is focused on consuming the ‘duff’ or organic litter layer, supporting the overall fire resilience of the community,” said city staff.

Residents will likely notice smoke rising from the piles.

“We understand that residents contend with smoke during the summer and are now having to deal with smoke into the colder months. We can’t be sure where a wildfire will start in town, but any fuel reduction will support the Fire Department’s response for many years,” said Fire Chief Will Booth. “Please bear with us. We are residents too.”

City officials said some people have expressed concerns and asked why the Fire Department chooses to burn the piles rather than chip them.

“Firstly, the cost to chip wood piles is generally double the cost to burn. Secondly, chipping requires invasive equipment that can have negative environmental site impacts,” said city staff.

“Most importantly, it is not as effective. Wood chips do not decompose and will burn if ignited by wildfire. If those piles are very deep, there is also potential for spontaneous combustion.”

Fire crews will check the slash piles daily to ensure community safety.

City officials said the smoke will likely be seen until more snow blankets the area.

“The City of Kimberley is committed to continuing to communicate with residents about this important work,” said city staff. “If anyone would like more information, please call the Kimberley Fire Department at 250-427-FIRE (3473).”