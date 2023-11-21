The possible sale of Teck’s Elk Valley coal mines to Glencore has local environmentalists raising questions.

Wildsight, a local eco-advocacy group, said Glencore’s poor environmental record is concerning for worsening watershed pollution in the Elk and Kootenay Rivers.

Officials with Wildsight feel the purchase should not go through until the transboundary water pollution issue has been referred to the International Joint Commission (IJC).

“We need the IJC to independently investigate the total extent of the pollution and the true costs for its complete remediation in the Elk-Kootenay River system,” said Randal Macnair, Wildsight Elk Valley Conservation Coordinator.

According to Wildsight, the mining operations have leached selenium, nitrates, sulphites and other pollutants into local waterways.

“Teck’s operations have damaged the environment and impacted sensitive animals like the westslope cutthroat trout,” said the environmental group. “In 2021, Teck was fined $60 million for polluting rivers and killing fish, the largest fine ever handed down for offences under the federal Fisheries Act.”

Wildsight officials worry that Glencore will contribute to worsening pollution.

“Glencore, a Swiss mining company, comes to the table with an even worse track record,” said Wildsight. “The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre said in a 2022 report that Glencore has the worst human rights record among miners of metals used in renewable energy.”

Mcnair said it could be disastrous for the local environment.

“Fish populations have collapsed, municipal and other drinking water wells have been contaminated, and streambeds have been cemented with calcite with no end in sight,” said Mcnair. “Shifting the ownership of these mines to a multinational mining company with a very poor environmental record could make things much worse.”

Mcnair feels that money for clean-up efforts should be a top priority before any ownership is transferred.

“Adequate funds must be held to cover the costs of reclamation as well as water quality and environmental remediation so Canadian taxpayers aren’t left holding the bill of cleanup and the environmental cost isn’t ignored,” continued Macnair.

Reclamation bonds are an estimated amount made by mining companies to determine the cost of cleaning up a mine site.

“BC usually requires these funds be held by the Ministry of Mines until the site is inspected and approved,” said Wildsight officials. “Currently, Glencore has not coughed up the money needed to reclaim three other BC mines under their ownership (Granisle property northwest of Prince George, Boss Mountain Mine east of Williams Lake and Brenda Mine west of Peachland). In total, Glencore is missing approximately $8.5 million from these reclamation bonds.”

According to Wildsight, Teck has estimated the Elk Valley reclamation cost to be about $1.9 billion, with about $400 million put towards that so far.

“Teck has already spent more than a billion dollars on water treatment that only handles a small portion of the water pollution coming from the mines,” said Macnair. “The true cost to clean up and to treat the water flowing into the Elk River for centuries to come could easily be more than the $8.9 billion purchase price and will certainly be many multiples of the $150 million commitment to water quality Glencore has announced as part of the deal.”