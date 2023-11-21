Unhoused residents will be able to escape the cold this winter as the City of Cranbrook readies its extreme weather response plan.

City officials said this comes from a need to protect vulnerable residents from harsh conditions.

“As the frequency of extreme weather events increases, and the number of persons living unhoused remains high, the need for developing, monitoring, and implementing a plan to keep Cranbrook citizens safe during extreme weather heightens,” said city officials.

According to the city, most Cranbrook residents are equipped to deal with the cold without significant negative outcomes, but those living outside do not have the same advantages.

“Being homeless at any time can be challenging, but living unhoused during the winter can take a huge physical and emotional toll and drastically increases the risk of weather-related injuries and death,” said city officials.

“Prolonged periods outside, lack of seasonally appropriate clothing, food instability, inability to stay clean and dry, and minimal access to health care all contribute to poor health for those people using tents for shelter.”

City staff said BC Housing offers funding for various shelter options, such as temporary winter shelters.

“While it would be ideal for Cranbrook to have a temporary winter shelter open 24/7 during the winter months, an appropriate site has not been identified,” said the City. “Staff shortages make running a winter shelter a challenge. However, this will continue to be the goal until all Cranbrook citizens are adequately housed.”

Extreme Weather Response (EWR) shelters can provide another option for municipalities.

“A weather alert activates EWR shelters, providing overnight, life-saving spaces and resources for unhoused people,” said city staff. “During the day, the shelter is closed, and anyone must find other designated warming spaces until the shelter opens again.”

BC Housing approved funding for Cranbrook to operate an EWR, which will be operational from Nov. 6 to April 15.

“The City of Cranbrook would like to thank Christ Church Anglican for offering space within their church for this much-needed shelter and ANKORS East for stepping up to operate the shelter,” said city staff.

“Extreme weather shelters save lives and help to ensure that businesses, emergency responders, and citizens are not left scrambling to try and manage the problems associated with people trying to survive in the cold.”