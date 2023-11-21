Two Lethbridge youths were brought into Elk Valley RCMP custody after Lethbridge police notified the detachment that a stolen vehicle may be in the area.

A 16-year-old male from Lethbridge was driving the stolen red Chevy truck and had a missing 15-year-old girl in the truck with him.

Police had pinged the girl’s cell phone and saw it was headed towards Elkford just before noon on Monday.

The Elk Valley RCMP located the vehicle moving along Highway 43. An officer tried to stop it but it made a right-hand turn down Matevic Road.

A spike belt was placed but the vehicle evaded it.

Police then found the truck stuck in the ditch. There was no damage to the truck, but driving evidence along the roadway indicated unsafe operation.

An officer made contact with the teens on foot and convinced them to surrender.

They were placed in custody while waiting for guardians to arrive and pick them up.

Police are asking the public if they have dash cam footage of the driving behaviour of the red Chevy truck with a black headache rack and Alberta plate BXH2789.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elk Valley Regional RCMP at 250-425-6233 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS(8477).