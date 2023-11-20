The Kimberley Dynamiters came to play over the weekend getting two shutouts and scoring 13 goals.

They started the weekend with a 7-0 win over the Summerland Steam. They then backed that up with a 6-0 win over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

“I thought we finally focused on playing our style for 60 minutes,” said head coach and GM Derek Stuart.

“We had two good starts and two great finishes in the third period as well.”

- Advertisement -

Elsewhere the Columbia Valley Rockies split their weekend beating the 100 Mile House Wranglers 5-2 but losing a close one in overtime to the Kamloops Storm.

“We went into 100 Mile after a long day of travel and showed up early and on time and took advantage of some early power-plays,” said head coach and GM Taylor Sincennes.

“Saturday in Kamloops was just a really well-fought game by both teams and it was fun hockey to watch back and forth some unbelievable goaltending on both sides. It really could have gone either way and they found a way to win it in overtime. It happens, but it was one of the better games I’ve seen this year.”

The Fernie Ghostriders won both their games winning 5-2 over the Golden Rockets and a 6-1 win over the Steam.

The Rockets and Thunder Cats only had one game each and both lost.