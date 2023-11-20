This week, Fernie residents will receive a unique pin in the mail along with instructions to complete the 2023 Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

City officials said the information gathered will guide city council decisions and long-term planning.

It will also help the city measure progress on Fernie’s current initiatives and projects.

“The survey results will help guide the City in the budget process and inform council on topics that are important to residents,” said city officials.

The survey will be open until Dec 10, and participants will be entered into a draw to win one of three $100 local gift cards.

Officials said you can call 403-209-4110 if you did not receive a pin or if you would like an additional pin for a member in your household.

“If you or someone you know requires assistance completing the survey, the Fernie Heritage Library is available to help during regular business hours,” said city officials.