It’s that time of year again as Invermere prepares for the Light Up Celebration and Santa Claus Parade.

The deadline for float applications was extended until Nov. 22.

Floats will be judged out of 50 points on the following categories. The best theme is worth up to 10 points, most original is worth up to five points, up to 20 for the best visual effects and 15 for best audio use.

The rules and registration information can be found here.

- Advertisement -

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Pothole Park and move through the main street of Invermere to the Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena.

The tree-lighting ceremony will take place in the Cenotaph Park.