The Ministry of Forests will host a meeting later this month to discuss fuel mitigation work planned near Cranbrook’s Community Forest.

Ministry of Forests officials said the meeting is open to the public and will feature a presentation from the Wildfire Risk Reduction Team.

The work is anticipated to focus on an area east of the Community Forest, and residents will be able to contribute to the discussion on the draft fuel management map.

There will be additional information from the RDEN regarding its FireSmart Program.

Officials said the meeting will go ahead at the Cranbrook Library Manual Training Centre on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.