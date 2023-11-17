Progress on Fernie’s new skatepark is moving quickly with a grand opening expected in the spring.

“Work is going very well on the skatepark project. We’re calling it more of an all-wheel accessible park these days but it is ultimately a skatepark,” said Mayor Nic Milligan.

“We’re very excited about the opening in the spring and just looking through the fence, they’ve done an amazing job. It’s looking really terrific and it’s going to be a very enhanced community amenity when it’s done for both residents and visitors alike.”

The park will be open to anyone in the public and cater to all skill levels and riding styles of users.

The city is also planning to include additional amenities like accessible, safe and inviting viewing areas, strong connections to the adjacent trail systems, and environmentally sustainable design elements.