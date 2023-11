Fernie residents will be without power for a few hours on Nov. 29.

BC Hydro officials said approximately 2130 customers will be without power.

The outage will begin at 3 a.m. and should be back on by around 5 a.m.

Crews will be doing planned work on some equipment.

- Advertisement -

It will impact residents in Aspen Crescent, Alan Graham Drive, Alpine Trail and Parkland Drive among other neighbourhoods.

The full list of properties under the outage can be found here.