Kimberley RCMP’s third quarterly report shows that police have responded to fewer property-related crimes from July to September.

Sgt. Steve Woodcox said this is likely due to a few individuals being apprehended.

“Property crime, which was one of our objectives this year, was drastically reduced. We’re happy to see that,” said Woodcox. “I think it’s because there were three chronic offenders who were targeting this community.”

Woodcox said all three have since been arrested.

“One plead guilty to numerous charges and was sentenced to a couple of years in jail and the other two are presently in custody,” said Woodcox.

According to Kimberley RCMP, Property /Mischief /Fraud/ Firearms reports went from 88 between April and June of 2023 down to 60 from July to September.

Meanwhile, total calls for service remained about the same, from 514 between April and June of 2023 down to 505 from July to September.