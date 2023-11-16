Interior Health has issued an additional drug alert, this one specifically for the Cranbrook area.

IH officials said drugs being sold as down and dope have had increased levels of xylazine and contain fentanyl and benzodiazepines as well.

The alert applies to all shapes and colours being sold.

There is a high risk of overdose and although naloxone doesn’t work for benzos, officials still recommend having some on you.

IH officials also recommend not using drugs alone and having a supply checked by a local prevention site like ANKORS.

The drug alert will be in effect until Nov. 23.