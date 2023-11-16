Cranbrook city council finished up its last special budget meeting on Wednesday and is now looking to hear from the public.

The city is currently facing an 8.63 per cent tax levy increase, but that is still subject to change.

“Council has some decisions to make regarding that,” said councillor Norma Blissett.

“It’s not a final figure at all by this point and we’re hoping to find some areas to economize and reduce that tax burden.”

Reasons for the increase include inflationary cost and retroactive police pay among others.

The number is similar to other municipalities with most cities in B.C. currently expecting increases anywhere from seven per cent to 12 per cent.

Blissett said they’re still looking to bring the number down as best they can.

“Our concern is of course that our residents are under a lot of financial pressure as are our local businesses and we need to find a budget where we can kind of share that pain, yet provide the services that the city needs.”

More information on the proposed 2024-2028 Five Year Financial Plan can be found here.

Residents have until Dec. 1 to provide written feedback. You can email comments at [email protected], or mail or drop off comments to the municipal office.