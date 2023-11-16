The City of Fernie is hoping to partner with a local community group for snow clearing on the outdoor rink.

City staff said they had the support of one dedicated citizen volunteer who oversaw the clearing of the rink but that is no longer an option.

If they aren’t able to find another option, the availability of the rink will be significantly impacted.

The city will still clear the rink but it will be much lower on their priority.

When a dump of snow falls, city crews will be working on clearing roadways and sidewalks first.

The rink isn’t open yet. It typically opens in late December and runs until late February.