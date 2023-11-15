Kimberley’s Swan Avenue Adventure Park is open for residents to enjoy.

City officials are pleased with the construction.

“The new park is a vibrant addition to the community and promises hours of fun and outdoor exploration for residents of all ages,” said city staff.

The park also has something to offer residents of all ages.

“Located in Swan Sub, the park boasts a wide range of activities including a zipline, swing set, rock climbing zone, and other play structures,” said Kimberley officials. “A large gazebo will house benches for lacing up skates and picnic tables to promote community gathering.”

The project was led by a local effort and received support from plenty of community backers.

“The park was the vision of local Kimberley residents Todd Larsen, Jeff Rees and others who worked diligently to raise the funding needed to support the build,” said city staff.

“Thank you to those volunteers, in-kind supporters, and funders including Columbia Basin Trust, Government of Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, RDEK/CBT ReDi Grant, Kootenay Savings Credit Union Community Grant, Rotary Club of Kimberley, Teck Resources Ltd., Kootenay Savings Credit Union, Kimberley & District Community Foundation, RCR Summit Fund and the many other individuals and organizations that generously sent donations to the Kimberley Wellness Foundation.”