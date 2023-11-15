The City of Fernie has finished up the public consultation period for the fire hall replacement project.

Fernie Mayor Nic Milligan said they heard from a lot of community members.

“We recently held an open house for our fire hall and the primary focus of that was to educate folks on both our early site selection process and get their feedback,” he said.

“It was extremely well attended and I very much appreciated the engagement from the community and the feedback we’ve received since.”

- Advertisement -

The city will have to decide between two locations. The first location is at 902 – 2nd Avenue and the other is at 1500- 5th Avenue.

City staff said the new fire hall is anticipated to be a 50+ year service building.

Milligan said they have also been talking to other communities to get a better idea of what’s necessary.

“We had the good fortune to travel to Creston to view their new fire hall and to learn from their lessons learned and that was extremely valuable.”

City council will decide on the location in December.