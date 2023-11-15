Convicted sex offender Randall Hopley was arrested after an off-duty officer found him waiting at a Vancouver Police station.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed that Hopley was waiting for the station to open so he could turn himself in because he got cold.

Hopley had been on the run for 10 days after leaving his halfway house and cutting off his ankle monitor on Nov. 4.

He was expected in Court on Nov. 6. for a two-day trial for breaching a long-term supervision order.

The order had been placed after he served a six-year sentence for abducting a three-year-old Sparwood boy.

Police said they are still investigating what Hopley was up to while on the lam, but they said there’s no information Hopley committed any new offences or was aided by another person.

Police will be recommending new charges for court consideration.