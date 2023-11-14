The Elk Valley Thrift Shop Society has donated $10,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation For Health.

EKFH officials said the money will go towards the Warm Embrace campaign.

“All of your hard work and generosity is helping us bring a Tier 3 NICU to the East Kootenay so that more of our newborns and their families are able to start life closer to home,” said EKFH officials. “We’re so thankful for everything you do to give back to our communities.”

The campaign aims to raise $1.8 million to build a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

If the campaign reaches its goal, the NICU will provide a specialized facility and healthcare professionals for infant care.

You can donate to the campaign through the link below.

More: EKFH website

