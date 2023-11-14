Quick action from firefighters snuffed out a house fire in Fairmont Hot Springs.

Regional District of East Kootenay officials said nobody was hurt by the blaze that broke out Monday afternoon.

“The fire originated in the basement of the home and our firefighters conducted a direct interior attack,” said Joss Advocaat Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Service Assistant Chief.

“Our firefighters did an excellent job quickly extinguishing the flames and limiting damage to the home.”

According to the RDEK, seven firefighters from Fairmont and two from the Windermere Fire Department responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.