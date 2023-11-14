Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsTeck sells coal division to Glencore
FeaturedNews

Teck sells coal division to Glencore

By Josiah Spyker
Teck's Elkview Operations. (Supplied by Teck Resources)

Teck Resources Limited has agreed to sell Elk Valley Resources to the Swiss company Glencore in a deal that values the operations at $9 billion US.

Teck has been moving away from their coal division recently, focusing on metals like copper instead.

Glencore is purchasing 77 per cent of Elk Valley Resources for US$6.9 billion in cash.

The Nippon Steel Corporation is paying US1.3 billion and exchanging its current 2.5 per cent interest in Elkview Operations for 20 per cent.

- Advertisement -

Korean-based POSCO will make up the other three per cent.

Glencore has agreed to continue a number of promises made by Teck.

This includes $15 million for the proposed renal/oncology addition to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook and they will complete the construction of a new Sparwood office.

More information on the sale of Elk Valley Resources can be found here.

 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News