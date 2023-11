The Vancouver Police Department has found and arrested convicted sex offender Randall Hopley.

Hopley had been on the lam for 10 days after he fled his halfway house on Nov. 4.

He was set to appear in court for breaching a supervision order. Hopley spent six years in prison for abducting a three-year-old Sparwood boy.

He was arrested in the Downtown Eastside shortly after 6 a.m. and is currently in custody at the Vancouver Jail.

The department will be releasing more information later today.