A bylaw that will see changes to the inspection and fee structure for building permits starting next April was adopted by the Regional District of East Kootenay board of directors.

“The Building Bylaw is being updated to align with the standard template set by the Municipal Insurance Association of BC Building Bylaw,” says RDEK Building Supervisor Kenley Barros.

“This template has been thoroughly reviewed by the MIABC team and will ensure better consistency with more widely accepted and current terminology.”

Before concrete can be placed an excavation and footings inspection will need to be conducted.

- Advertisement -

A non-refundable fee will be required at the time of application submission, but will be deducted from the total building permit fee once the application is approved.

“The goal of this fee is to partially recover the costs for incomplete applications, applications that cannot be approved or applications that are cancelled prior to issuance,” added Barros.