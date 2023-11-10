The City of Cranbrook is continuing to urge residents to find ways to conserve water.

This comes as the city hit record-low water levels at Phillips Reservoir in October.

City officials said Cranbrook’s daily average water use is over 600 litres.

“That’s double the provincial average of just over 300 litres per person per day,” said city staff. “We can and we must do better.”

The city is asking you to find ways to save water around your home.

“For the average household, reductions in water use as high as 40% or more are quite feasible if you make a few simple changes to the way you think about and use water,” said city staff.

You can save water at home by having shorter showers and installing low-flow shower heads and faucets.

You can find more water-saving tips through the link below.

