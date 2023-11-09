Mainroad East Kootenay is anticipating snowfall to hit the region, with the heaviest expected for the Elk Valley.

Officials forecast snow to start falling in the Elk Valley on Friday morning and continue until Saturday morning.

Mainroad said the snow will start off light, with one to three centimetres of accumulation expected on Friday, ramping up to 10 to 15 centimetres on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Cranbrook area could get about one centimetre of snow before changing to a mix of snow and rain on Saturday.

The Yahk area will likely see scattered flurries through Friday before changing to rain on Saturday as temperatures rise above zero.

Mainroad Officials said 10 to 15 millimetres of rain is expected for the Yahk area.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Valley will likely avoid the worst of the weather.

“Milder weather is expected for Columbia Valley, Friday has no precipitation in the forecast, with mixed precipitation expected on Saturday with 5mm of rain and 1cm of snow,” said Mainroad officials.

Officials with the company said crews are out preparing the roads with liquid anti-icing materials.