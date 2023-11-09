A local wildlife advisory committee is looking for people in the East Kootenay with a passion for wildlife to join.

East Kootenay Wildlife and Habitat Advisory Committee (EKWHAC) officials said this push builds off meetings of locals with extensive knowledge of wildlife and their habitats.

The committee is being formed in response to the provincial government’s Together for Wildlife Strategy.

“The East Kootenay discussions were kick-started by local stakeholders in collaboration with the Province of B.C. to help evolve this interim committee toward a new, permanent wildlife and habitat advisory committee for the East Kootenay,” said EKWHAC officials.

A call for permanent committee members has opened, with applications accepted until Dec 4.

“Members must have a demonstrated commitment to wildlife and habitat conservation, skills for respectfully and effectively collaborating with others, and the time to be an active and engaged member,” said EKWHAC officials.

Committee appointments will be made on a two-year term, with new member announcements coming in the winter.

Applications can be emailed to [email protected] with the subject line “East Kootenay Wildlife & Habitat Advisory Committee membership.”

The planned committee will advise the provincial government on the regional implementation of the Together for Wildlife strategy.

“In this role, the committee will centre its work on providing expert knowledge and advise on priorities and opportunities to improve the stewardship of terrestrial wildlife and habitat,” said EKWHAC officials.

This will not replace the Kootenay Wildlife Harvest Advisory Committee, which focuses on discussing hunting and trapping regulations.