Kimberley’s Chief Financial Officer has resigned from his position and accepted a new job on Vancouver Island.

Scott Sommerville held the position for over 10 years.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have raised my family in Kimberley over the last 10 years,” he said.

“Now that my kids are off to university, I have accepted a CAO position on Vancouver Island to be closer to family. I will miss the residents who are proud to call Kimberley home, the committed Council members, and the amazing team of City workers.”

City officials noted some of the work Sommerville helped with during his tenure in the community including the implementation of the SunMine project and oversight on the Mark Creek Flume Project.

“Scott’s ten-year run as CAO in Kimberley is much longer than a typical CAO,” said Mayor Don McCormick.

“Kimberley has undergone so many positive changes on his watch. We thank Scott for his commitment to Kimberley and wish him all the best in his new community.”

The city’s chief financial officer, Jim Hendricks, will step in as Deputy CAO until a replacement can be found.