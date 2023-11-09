The Vancouver Police Department has released updated photos of the convicted sex offender who disappeared on Saturday and has ties to the Kootenays.

The new photos show what Randall Hopley was wearing the day he left his halfway house and never returned.

“These pictures show the distinctive running shoes Hopley was wearing and a cart he was pulling when he left his halfway house Saturday afternoon,” says Constable Tania Visintin.

“We believe Hopley is taking deliberate steps to avoid being found, and he may be hiding out in a rural or isolated area.”

Hopley served six years in prison for abducting a three-year-old Sparwood boy back in 2011.

Police said Hopley boarded a bus at 3:10 p.m. near Main and Cordova streets after leaving his Vancouver halfway house on Saturday.

He then got off the bus at 3:26 p.m. at Main and Broadway and removed his electronic monitoring bracelet near Main Street and East 8th Avenue.

“We’re working around the clock to find Hopley,” added Constable Visintin.

“We share the fear and anxiety the community feels over his disappearance, given his history of violent offences against children, and we thank everyone for their patience and support while we work to bring Hopley back into custody.”

Hopley was set for a trial on Monday for breaking his 10-year long-term supervision order.

Police said a lot of manpower is going into the search.

Eighteen full-time investigators are assigned to the case as well as dozens of front-line patrol officers.

Police said they have reviewed 40 tips from the public including sightings in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, but so far no luck.

Wooded and isolated areas in the City of Vancouver, including beaches and parks have been searched and shelters, libraries, community centres, schools, businesses and transit have been notified to keep an eye out for him.

Hopley is 5’9” with dark short hair and brown eyes. He has a dark birthmark or mole near the hairline on the left side of his head.

If located police urge you to call 9-1-1 immediately and not approach him.

If you have information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the VPD tip line at 604-717-0601.