Summit Community Services Society (SCSS) has launched a new program to support local sexualized assault survivors.

SCSS officials said Sexualized Assault Services (SAS) is a much-needed program for survivors in Cranbrook, Kimberley, and surrounding areas.

“These types of assaults disproportionately affect women, girls, gender-diverse people, Indigenous and other racialized groups, members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, sex workers, people with disabilities, and individuals experiencing poverty or homelessness,” said SCSS officials.

Officials said sexualized assaults may go unreported due to a fear of not being believed or supported.

“Sexualized violence is deeply traumatic and has devastating effects on survivors, families and communities across B.C.,” said Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality.

The new program was funded by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General and will allow SCSS to create a program that serves victims of past or present experiences of sexualized assault.

SCSS officials said the program will be guided by victim-centred, trauma-informed, inclusive, and culturally safe approaches.

“We will support all survivors to take whichever paths best align with their needs, goals, and overall healing journeys,” said Heather Haukioja, program coordinator. “Furthermore, we will advocate for broader social and systemic change through education, outreach, and activism in our community.”

SCSS officials said the goal is to provide respectful, empathetic, and non-judgemental services to survivors and actively avoid re-traumatization and re-victimization.

This new program will work in collaboration with others offered by Summit Community Services Society such as Community-Based Victim Services and Police Based Victim Services.

“The program will also coordinate with other community-based programs to foster a continuum of care,” said SCSS officials. “The program will operate from the SCSS head office as well as the Community Connections Society of Southeast BC office in Cranbrook.”

Officials said RCMP involvement is not required for this program and there are no age or gender restrictions.